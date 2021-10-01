Short Interest in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Increases By 189.4%

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a growth of 189.4% from the August 31st total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company.

RSVR opened at $9.11 on Friday. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

