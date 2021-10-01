Short Interest in P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Decreases By 67.6%

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of P10 stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. P10 has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth.

