Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Decreases By 96.3%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of OVCHY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 46,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.03%.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

