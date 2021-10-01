Short Interest in Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Expands By 666.7%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oil Search in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.30 price objective for the company.

Get Oil Search alerts:

Shares of OISHY stock remained flat at $$15.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417. Oil Search has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.