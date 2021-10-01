Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Drops By 66.3%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUVU opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Luvu Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

