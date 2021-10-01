Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Drops By 66.3%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LUVU opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Luvu Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About Luvu Brands
See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.