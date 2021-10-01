Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Increases By 500.0%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTGHY stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

