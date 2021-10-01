Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Increases By 500.0%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LTGHY stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.56.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
