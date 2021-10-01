Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Rises By 225.0%

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Shares of JW.B remained flat at $$54.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $488.39 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.