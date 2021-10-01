Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Declines By 98.3%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

