Short Interest in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Expands By 1,441.2%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 1,441.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAQ. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 624,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 196,871 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

