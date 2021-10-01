Short Interest in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Increases By 553.0%

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, an increase of 553.0% from the August 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GCAC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. Growth Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

