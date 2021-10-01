Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Declines By 97.1%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Gafisa stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.91. 5,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Gafisa has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter. Gafisa had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

