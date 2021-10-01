Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Decreases By 64.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVC. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,845,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 662.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 19,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FVC stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

