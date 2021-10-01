Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declines By 78.7%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DLY opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.