Short Interest in DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Declines By 85.7%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DTRK remained flat at $$16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.01 and a beta of 1.29. DATATRAK International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

