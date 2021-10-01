Short Interest in Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Decreases By 73.0%

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the August 31st total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,607,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Clean Coal Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 657,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,851. Clean Coal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

