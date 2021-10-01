Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Rises By 200.0%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

