Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Rises By 200.0%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

