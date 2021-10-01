Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Expands By 578.7%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 578.7% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cavitation Technologies stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Cavitation Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Cavitation Technologies
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.