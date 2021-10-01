Short Interest in CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Decreases By 82.2%

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CANL remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,136. CannLabs has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

CannLabs Company Profile

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

