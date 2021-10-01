Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Increases By 171,200.0%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, an increase of 171,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BCAUY opened at $4.00 on Friday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.