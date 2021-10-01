Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Declines By 62.1%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,800 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the August 31st total of 1,358,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Shares of BEPTF stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Several brokerages have commented on BEPTF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Beach Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

