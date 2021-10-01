Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Grows By 284.2%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,757. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
