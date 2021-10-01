Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Grows By 284.2%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,757. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

