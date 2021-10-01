Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rises By 1,127.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 1,127.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTDPY. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.556 dividend. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

