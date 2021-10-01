Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Expands By 210.9%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, a growth of 210.9% from the August 31st total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATIF stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. ATIF has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATIF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ATIF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATIF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ATIF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

