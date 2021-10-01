Short Interest in American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Rises By 400.0%

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APGI opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. American Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
About American Power Group
Featured Article: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.