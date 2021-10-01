Short Interest in American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Rises By 400.0%

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APGI opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. American Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

