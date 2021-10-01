Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Declines By 85.7%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.71 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

