ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 166,863 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $661,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,495,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,008 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,484 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.28. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.09 and a 12 month high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

