Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Short Interest Up 1,707.1% in September

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 1,707.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS:SKLKY opened at $3.34 on Friday. Shinsei Bank has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Shinsei Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Business, Global Markets and Individual Business. The Institutional Business segment provides corporate and syndicated loans, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, finance for startup, private equity, renewable energy finance, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance and rehabilitation finance services.

