Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in September

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.