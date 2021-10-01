Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in September

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $26.71.
About Shenzhou International Group
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.