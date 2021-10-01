Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

