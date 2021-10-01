Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,115,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,836,000 after purchasing an additional 830,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,884,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 759,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,743,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,396,000 after purchasing an additional 270,007 shares during the period.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

VICI opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

