Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,413 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.31 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.