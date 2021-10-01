Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 73.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

