Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:NUS opened at $40.47 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.