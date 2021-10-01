Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $184.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.44. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

