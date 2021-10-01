Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

VTR stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

