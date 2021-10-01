SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.95. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 6,255 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

