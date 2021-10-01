SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Trip.com Group worth $30,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 2,233.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 479,273 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 269,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,285. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

