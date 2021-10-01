SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 162,408 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after buying an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE MKC traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.