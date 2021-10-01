SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,589,716 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 7,948.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589,716 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $36,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.73. 4,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

