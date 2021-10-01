SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 117,900 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 347.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,182,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.95. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.05 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

