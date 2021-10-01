SF Capital (SFCP) Market Capitalization Tops $56,524.66

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. SF Capital has a total market cap of $56,524.66 and $14.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00100530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00134259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,149.38 or 1.00018742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.53 or 0.06793579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002468 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

