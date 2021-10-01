ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $622.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.81, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

