Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Short Interest Up 7,550.0% in September

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 7,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.
OTCMKTS VPTOF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Senex Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.80.
Senex Energy Company Profile
