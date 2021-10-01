Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Short Interest Up 7,550.0% in September

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 7,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

OTCMKTS VPTOF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Senex Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.80.

Get Senex Energy alerts:

Senex Energy Company Profile

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.