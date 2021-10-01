Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NYSE ASAI opened at $17.43 on Monday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at $2,769,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth $3,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

