SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells $127,900.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

