Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 50,087 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 46,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 515,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 45,853 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,027,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.52 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.