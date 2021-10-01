Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 21,198 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 152.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $100,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Morningstar by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $259.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.23 and a 1 year high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $2,353,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,405 shares of company stock valued at $62,103,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

