Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 170.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.