Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 39.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 182,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $128.10 and a one year high of $181.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.13. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

