Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

ATI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

